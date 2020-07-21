EMS declare trauma alert on child after vehicle vs pedestrian crash near Graham Elementary School
AUSTIN, Texas - ATCEMS has declared a trauma alert on a child following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash near Graham Elementary School. The child was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
The call came in around 4:42 p.m. for the crash at Tom Adams Drive and East Braker Lane, according to ATCEMS.
No other information was available and EMS says it is clear of the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates