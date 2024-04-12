Emus found running loose in Austin park

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Animal Center)

Two stray emus are now in the care of the Austin Zoo after being found running loose at Zilker Park, according to the Austin Animal Center.

AAC says that Animal Protection Officers received a call about two emus running loose at the park.

The stray birds were recovered by officers, and are now being taken care of at the Austin Zoo while the city looks for their owner.

If you know who these prehistoric birds belong to, please email animal.reclaim@austintexas.gov.