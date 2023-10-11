FAA investigates near-miss at Austin airport

The FAA confirmed an F-18 Fighter Jet caused a scare at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and it's not the first close call this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident that happened on Sept. 23. The pilot of a Cessna Citation Jet took evasive action when the F-18 came too close.

The F-18 also flew near a runway while a Piper PA-28 was preparing for takeoff.

The FAA has investigated many near-misses at airports across the country this year.

The last one at ABIA was in February when a Fed-Ex Cargo Jet was cleared for landing about the same time a Southwest flight was cleared to take off on the same runway.