Facial reconstruction released of man found in western Llano County in 2018

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Llano County
A forensic facial recognition sketch made by the Texas Rangers (Llano County Sheriff's Office)

LLANO COUNTY, Texas - Officials have recently released a facial reconstruction of a man they say was found over five years ago on a western Llano County ranch.

The Llano County Sheriff's Office says the man's remains were found on April 1, 2018, and are now in the possession of Texas State University's Forensic Anthropology Center (FACTS).

The center determined the remains are of an American white male between 24 and 39 years old and between 4'11" and 5'7".

A forensic imaging specialist with the Texas Rangers completed a facial reconstruction which was then entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System or NamUs.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes him or remembers a man missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017 to contact Investigator John Gillespie at 325-247-5767 or jgillespie@co.llano.tx.us