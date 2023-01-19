Sheriff's Office to file charges after threat closes Central Texas school district

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's planning to file charges after a threat closed down the Lexington Independent School District.

On Tuesday, January 17, investigators say they got a report of a man who sent pictures of guns to students on Snapchat and talked about bringing weapons to school to commit mass murder.

Authorities met with school officials and they decided to close the district because of the threat.

Proactive measures were taken, including a statewide bulletin about a possible suspect and vehicles and police presence was increased around the school.

But, upon further investigation, investigators say they determined the threat was not real. They say it was started by several Lexington Middle School students and the man wasn't actually involved in any way.

The Sheriff's Office says it will file appropriate charges against the students involved for the threats and the disruption of services.