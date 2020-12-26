Family wishes father battling cancer alone in hospital a special 'Merry Christmas'

Many hospital patients had to be alone on Christmas Day with most hospitals under quarantine due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

That is where one Atlanta area family stepped up in a huge way. They wanted to make sure their father, who is battling cancer, and other hospital patients had something to smile about.

"This is just really important for our family. And I know everyone is going through a hard time in 2020, not being able to spend time with loved ones," said Tiffany Kirkland.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Kirkland said her father is now two days into his second bone marrow transplant to beat leukemia.

"And he's alone and he'll be alone, for about, the next three and a half to five and a half weeks there, so we just wanted to do something special to make it feel a fun and effective day for him," Kirkland said.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

She said due to the ongoing pandemic, she and her loved ones can't visit him at Emory University Hospital. So, she and family members rolled out a 30-foot "Merry Christmas" banner outside the facility for her father and other patients who are alone for the holidays.

"We wear pajamas every Christmas, which is why I am in my Christmas pajamas," Kirkland said.

As you can expect, Kirkland's father told her he greatly appreciates her thoughtful act of kindness.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.