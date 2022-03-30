Eric Church fans upset the country music star canceled Texas concert to watch Final Four game

Country music star Eric Church has canceled his upcoming concert in San Antonio just days before it was set to take place to attend the Duke-North Carolina Final Four Basketball Game with his family.

"We trusted that [Eric Church] was going to put on a good concert, and we were going to go and enjoy ourselves, and he let us all down," said Bobby Withrow.

Just like many fans, Withrow and his wife had plans to see country music star Eric Church in San Antonio Saturday evening.

"We've been planning this for a year ever since the tickets first came out," he said.

It was supposed to be a day of fun and celebration since this concert fell around the same time as the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

"We've been fans of Eric's ever since he came on the scene. We were making that a whole weekend," said Withrow.

Just mere days before the concert, Withrow, along with the many other fans planning to attend the concert, had their plans taken away from them in one, single email.

In the email, Church wrote to his fans that he would be attending the North Carolina versus Duke Final Four game with his family instead of performing in San Antonio. A decision he admitted was "the most selfish thing" he's ever had to do to his fans:

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.

This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.

Woody Durham always said. ‘Go where you go and do what you do,’ thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."

"It's not a very valid reason. If it was a family death and emergency, whatever, that was a valid reason. A basketball game? No," said Withrow.

A full refund will be issued to all fans planning to attend according to Ticketmaster, but fans took to social media to voice their frustrations over the decision.

One Twitter user wrote that he and his wife traveled from Canada to see the concert in San Antonio. Another user said they were forced to cancel their hotel, dinner, and rental reservations.

"A lot of unhappy people, and this is costing them a lot of money. I know it's costing me and my wife about $2,000 for taking a weekend off, getting a hotel, and everything," said Withrow.

Withrow says he now plans to spend his weekend helping tornado victims in Granger.

As for supporting Eric Church, he says does not plan on buying any more concert tickets to see the singer any time soon.

"When you lose the trust of the people that put their trust in you, that's hard to get back," said Withrow.

