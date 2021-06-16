Fans pack Q2 Stadium to support US Women's National Team

The hype for soccer is here in Austin as the US Women’s National Team faced off against Nigeria in Austin’s brand new Q2 Stadium Wednesday.

"I couldn’t even dream of a game here in Austin and now that one is it’s unbelievable," said Jesse Easdon, the American Outlaws Austin chapter president.

Even before the match, fans like Easdon were pregaming with excitement to not only enjoy watch the match but be inside Q2 Stadium for the first time.

"We got a lot of people within our group coming in and being really excited and very loud," said Easdon. He along with dozens of other soccer fans marched their way over to the gates ready to cheer on the US Women’s National Team.

"Soccer is a big staple here already but having this having the world champions open up our stadium," Easdon said. "It’s one of the biggest privileges to have."

With this match, parking was just about maxed out, but there were other options to get to the stadium, including taking a Capitol Metro bus or red line rail or using the bike valet section.