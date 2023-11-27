1 killed in head-on crash in Llano County

One person was killed in a deadly crash in Llano County, Texas DPS said.

DPS said on Nov. 26, troopers responded to a deadly crash on SH-71 in Llano County.

A vehicle traveling southbound attempted to pass a vehicle also traveling in the southbound lane. The vehicle was not able to complete the pass, and hit a vehicle that was traveling northbound.

As a result of the crash, one person was reported dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no more details are available at the time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear safety belts.