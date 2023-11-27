Man burglarizes Kyle business; HCSO investigating
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglary suspect in Kyle.
The sheriff's office said on Friday, Nov. 10, around 6:30 p.m., a man was seen on camera burglarizing a business in Kyle at 721 Rohde Road.
The man pried the door open and took documents, then was seen walking to a white Honda Civic where he was picked up.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Detective Richard Lozano at 512-393-7896 or email him at richard.lozano@co.hays.tx.us.