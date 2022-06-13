Expand / Collapse search

Father's Day gift ideas, activities from Austin-area local businesses

AUSTIN, Texas - Father's Day is June 19 and there are a lot of ways to show your appreciation to that special person in your life.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum checked out three different businesses in Austin where you can maybe find that perfect gift. 

Below is a list of other places you can go to either buy something or participate in a fun activity.

HOWLER BROTHERS

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum heads out to the Howler Brothers Hacienda on Lynn Street in the Clarksville neighborhood in Austin, Texas where you can check out the company's clothes and other unique items.

The company crafts limited-run, high-quality clothing, and goods that draw inspiration from the style and tradition of surfing and coastal sports. 

The Howler Brother's Hacienda is located at 1009 West Lynn Street in the Clarksville neighborhood of Austin. 

There's also a store on South Congress Avenue. You can get more information here

LOVE TITO'S STORE

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at custom items from the Tito's Handmade Vodka brand that would make great gifts.

Downtown Austin is now home to the new Love, Tit's retail store where you can get Tito's Handmade Vodka custom items.

There's golf gear, copper-plated barware, and more. 

All net proceeds from every purchase made at the shop go to one of the nonprofits Tito's has partnered up with.

The store is located at 215 Lavaca Street. Details here.

FEELS SO GOOD RECORDS

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at a store in Austin, Texas that's perfect for the music lover in your life.

The record shop/label is inside of a commercial/retail screen printing shop and produces its own line of printed t-shirts. I

The shop has a selection of new and used vinyl across all genres, custom screen printed shirts, vintage clothing and home goods, and more. 

Currently, the name of the print shop is Fine Southern Gentlemen, but Feels So Good says it is in the midst of rebranding to just Feels So Good for all of its services.

More details here.