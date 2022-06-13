Father's Day gift ideas, activities from Austin-area local businesses

Father's Day is June 19 and there are a lot of ways to show your appreciation to that special person in your life.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum checked out three different businesses in Austin where you can maybe find that perfect gift.

Below is a list of other places you can go to either buy something or participate in a fun activity.

HOWLER BROTHERS

The company crafts limited-run, high-quality clothing, and goods that draw inspiration from the style and tradition of surfing and coastal sports.

The Howler Brother's Hacienda is located at 1009 West Lynn Street in the Clarksville neighborhood of Austin.

There's also a store on South Congress Avenue. You can get more information here.

LOVE TITO'S STORE

Downtown Austin is now home to the new Love, Tit's retail store where you can get Tito's Handmade Vodka custom items.

There's golf gear, copper-plated barware, and more.

All net proceeds from every purchase made at the shop go to one of the nonprofits Tito's has partnered up with.

The store is located at 215 Lavaca Street. Details here.

FEELS SO GOOD RECORDS

The record shop/label is inside of a commercial/retail screen printing shop and produces its own line of printed t-shirts. I

The shop has a selection of new and used vinyl across all genres, custom screen printed shirts, vintage clothing and home goods, and more.

Currently, the name of the print shop is Fine Southern Gentlemen, but Feels So Good says it is in the midst of rebranding to just Feels So Good for all of its services.

More details here.