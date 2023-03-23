Fayette County deputy finds drugs, handgun during traffic stop

A San Antonio man is behind bars after a Fayette County deputy found drugs and a handgun in his car during a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office says that on March 21, around 1:20 a.m. the deputy was traveling east on SH 71 near Plum, Texas, when he noticed a white Toyota Camry traveling west was going at a high rate of speed. The deputy's radar then confirmed excessive speed.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the car, and says he detected a strong odor of marijuana while interviewing the driver, who then allegedly admitted to having it in the car.

A probable cause search uncovered a plastic bag full of marijuana, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, several more small bags of THC marijuana, a mushroom bar and a THC edible candy bar.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Moses Paul Alakayi Jr. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

23-year-old Moses Paul Alakayi Jr. was then arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.