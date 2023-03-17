Fayette County deputy finds marijuana, cocaine in SUV stuck with flat tire: Sheriff

Two San Antonio men are behind bars after a deputy in Fayette County uncovered marijuana and cocaine in their vehicle, says the sheriff's office.

Around 3:15 a.m. March 15, a Fayette County deputy saw a white SUV with a flat tire and flashing hazard lights parked in the median of I-10 at the 669-mile marker. The deputy stopped for a welfare check, but reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy reported seeing in plain view marijuana on the lap of the passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Andy Aguilar, who then admitted he had more, says FCSO. The passenger was asked to step out of the SUV and was detained.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old David Guerra, threw something out of the window, says FCSO, and was also detained.

Andy Aguilar (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy saw white powder flakes all over the driver's seat, floor board, and console, as well as on the shoulder and outside lane of traffic, says FCSO. The driver allegedly admitted he threw cocaine out of the vehicle.

A dollar bill rolled up with a gram of cocaine left in it was picked up next to the vehicle and secured as evidence, says FCSO. Also, 2 THC concentrate cartridges and a bag of marijuana were located in the SUV.

Guerra and Aguilar were arrested and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. They have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence.