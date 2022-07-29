Man arrested with stolen items after Fayette County traffic stop

A Bastrop man is in custody after police found stolen items in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded to the Hruska's gas station in Ellinger just after 8:30 a.m. July 28 regarding some stolen property. FCSO was able to obtain a vehicle and suspect description and that vehicle was later spotted near La Grange by another deputy.

The vehicle was driving recklessly and at such a high rate of speed that the deputy was unable to gain on it, so Smithville police were advised about the vehicle and were able to get ahead of it and initiate a traffic stop.

FCSO says the vehicle, license plate and the person in the car all matched the description given from the earlier theft. Deputies also saw a "sizable amount" of clothing matching what was stolen and with tags still attached inside the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Zachary Greene, was taken into custody and the vehicle and stolen property were collected. FCSO says a further investigation revealed Greene was also in possession of two fake Texas drivers licenses.

Greene was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and is facing charges of theft with previous convictions, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and reckless driving.