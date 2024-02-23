FDA: Don't use smartwatches, rings claiming to measure blood sugar without needle

article

The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning to the public to avoid using smartwatches and smart rings that claim to measure blood sugar without piercing the skin.

According to the FDA, these devices have not been approved or authorized by the agency to measure or estimate blood glucose levels.

Separately, smartwatches and smart rings "do not directly test blood glucose levels," the agency writes.

RELATED: WHO: Stop using sugar substitutes for weight loss

There are also several safety tips the FDA is urging people to be aware of with these devices.

Consumers should avoid buying smartwatches or smart rings for these purposes. The devices are usually sold online or directly through the seller.

The FDA explains that being aware of the safety and effectiveness of these devices have not been reviewed by the agency, and using them may result in inaccurate measurements of blood glucose levels.

RELATED: Study: Prediabetes is on the rise among American youth

Lastly, the agency notes that people relying on the devices to measure their blood glucose measurements should consult with their health care provider about the correct device for their needs.

Major tech companies like Apple and Samsung have reportedly worked on devices capable of measuring blood glucose levels.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has been developing a no-prick blood glucose monitoring tracker implemented in its watches, a project the tech giant has worked on for years.

Samsung is experimenting with health focused software to add to its Galaxy Ring featuring medication management and an update to its health-focused software.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



