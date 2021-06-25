Federal unemployment benefits end for Texans on Saturday

Starting June 26, Texans will no longer be eligible for federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Greg Abbott announced in May that Texas would withdraw from the program ahead of the September expiration date.

Glenn Hamer, President & CEO of the Texas Association of Business, believes this will help an improving state economy continue to get back on its feet.

"I just came from a conference with over 200 chamber leaders across the state of Texas and the number one issue was the inability for companies to hire workers," said Hamer. "The expiration of the $300 federal supplement is really going to help create a dynamic where more Texans are going to go back to work."

That’s the hope of Taco Flats owner Simon Madera. "We’re trying, we’re looking," said Madera. "Everyone’s coming out and people are flooding back to restaurants but the added staff, it’s nonexistent."

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the end of federal unemployment eligibility means that hundreds of thousands of Texans will see a pay cut. "The change in benefits is going to approximately impact 500,000 Texans," said Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for TWC.

The changes include an end to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits for non-traditional workers and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, which extend state benefits. It also puts an end to Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits - the $300 weekly bonus check.

Gamez said their Austin offices have been working around the clock to help match employers with employees. "There are employment opportunities if people are interested," he said. "Texas is hiring."

The Texas Workforce Commission has two Austin-area offices: Workforce Solutions Capital Area and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

They offer a variety of resources including thousands of free online job training courses, virtual career-enhancement workshops, and job search assistance. They also hold regular hiring events, both virtual and in-person.

