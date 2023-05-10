Couple arrested after fentanyl, narcotics found in home with young children

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Meaghan Callahan (Hays County Jail)

A couple was arrested in Kyle in late April after police say they found fentanyl and other narcotics in their home in the presence of their two young children.

37-year-old Reid Folk and 39-year-old Meaghan Callahan are both charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Hays County Jail and have since been released on $115,000 in bonds each.

The Kyle Police Department says on April 26, officers were dispatched to home in the 300 block of Strawn in Kyle's Plum Creek subdivision to help EMS with a possible fentanyl overdose. A man had started CPR at the home.

Officers arrived and found an adult woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the home. Officers administered four rounds of Narcan and she regained consciousness and began to breathe normally.

The man reportedly began to be aggressive towards the officers while they attended to the woman. He was detained.

Officers reported seeing narcotics in plain view throughout the home while attending to the woman and detaining the man. The couple's two children, both under the age of 5, were in the home as well and were being cared for by a roommate.

A search warrant later uncovered 14 fentanyl pills as well as cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, numerous THC cartridges, and marijuana.

Child Protective Services was notified and both children were temporarily placed with a family member.

To learn more about the dangers of fentanyl, including available Hays County resources and information, click here.

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity in Hays County is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.