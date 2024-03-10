Finalist for Austin City Manager position withdraws from running

One of the three finalists for Austin's new city manager is no longer in the running.

Brian Platt (City of Kansas City)

Kansas City city manager Brian Platt said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that he has withdrawn from consideration, according to FOX affiliate WDAF.

Platt was one of three finalists for the position, alongside current Denton city manager Sara Hensley and former Dallas city manager TC Broadnax.

The remaining candidates are set to attend meetings and a town hall in Austin on March 25, followed by interviews with Mayor Kirk Watson and the City Council the next day.

Watson expects to name the new city manager by April 2.