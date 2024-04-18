Arson investigation underway after fire at empty building in east Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

A trash fire at an empty building in east Austin was put out by AFD crews on Thursday.

Fire crews responded to a fire at 3011 N. I-35 at a vacant building.

AFD closed two lanes of the interstate frontage road while they worked on putting out the fire.

AFD says the cause of the fire was incendiary, and that they are investigating the incident as an arson.