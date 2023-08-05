Fire crews battle brush fire in South Austin

Austin fire crews battled a stubborn brush fire in South Austin.

Officials say flames broke out around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Parkway and West William Cannon.

Multiple small fire reportedly started along the side of the roadway and those all merged into one.

Crew were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly and no one was hurt.

No official word on a cause of the fire but authorities suspect that it likely started from chains being dragged by a trailer.