Fire at nail salon in central Austin knocked down: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters were at the scene of a structure fire in central Austin early Saturday morning.
Fire at 4400 N. Lamar Blvd. (Austin Fire Department)
At approximately 4:25 a.m., crews were on the scene of a structure fire inside a suite at 4400 N. Lamar Blvd., at what appeared to be the Adore Nail Lounge next door to Starbucks.
AFD said that the fire was knocked down and contained to a storage room inside the building by fire crews.
AFD said that there were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire.