Fire, smoke in north Austin building caused by food burning on a stove: AFD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 19, 2024 1:56pm CDT
North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters responded to a fire at a building in north Austin on Friday.

AFD said that crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Longspur Boulevard after hearing reports of smoke coming from the building.

Fire crews found food burning on a stove to be the cause of the smoke.

AFD says firefighters will ventilate the structure and clear the call.