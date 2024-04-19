Fire, smoke in north Austin building caused by food burning on a stove: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters responded to a fire at a building in north Austin on Friday.
AFD said that crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Longspur Boulevard after hearing reports of smoke coming from the building.
Fire crews found food burning on a stove to be the cause of the smoke.
AFD says firefighters will ventilate the structure and clear the call.