Generator explodes in east Austin; flames extinguished: AFD

Austin fire crews responded to a large generator explosion in east Austin, according to AFD.

AFD responded to a hazmat task force in the 2900 block of South FM 973 Road, saying there were reports of a large generator explosion.

Emergency crews on the scene reported extinguishing large amounts of fire on a vehicle-mounted generator.

AFD says the vehicle is off the road, but told drivers to be cautious in the area.

As of 2:38 p.m., the fire is out, and crews are working to contain a fuel leak.