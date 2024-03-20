Generator explodes in east Austin; flames extinguished: AFD
(Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews responded to a large generator explosion in east Austin, according to AFD.
AFD responded to a hazmat task force in the 2900 block of South FM 973 Road, saying there were reports of a large generator explosion.
Emergency crews on the scene reported extinguishing large amounts of fire on a vehicle-mounted generator.
AFD says the vehicle is off the road, but told drivers to be cautious in the area.
As of 2:38 p.m., the fire is out, and crews are working to contain a fuel leak.