Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in South Austin.

This is at a storage facility on Menchaca near FM 1626.

When AFD and Travis County ESD5 arrived, it was a large, defensive fire, but they say the fire is now under control.

Firefighters are urging people to avoid the area until they clear the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way and we'll update the story as more details become available.