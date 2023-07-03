Fireworks safety: Keep an eye on your pets and people

Plan ahead this Fourth of July - fireworks can be dangerous for people and anxiety-inducing in pets.

"About a third of the injuries occur to children under the age of about 12 or so," said Captain Darren Noak with ATCEMS. "Obviously, we suggest adult supervision with any fireworks, but a lot of times those parents will hand the sparklers off to the smaller children - those sparklers burn at over 2,000 degrees."

In 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 11 fireworks-caused deaths nationwide, and more than 10,000 people were treated in ERs. The most common injury was burns to hands and fingers.

For those shooting off personal fireworks, have a bucket of water on hand and wear safety goggles.

"If there's a dud, put it in the water so you can assure that it's not going to go off at a later time," said Captain Noak, who also suggested putting used fireworks in water as a safety precaution.

If an injury does occur, call 9-1-1 before cooling the burn and keeping it elevated.

At Austin Pets Alive!, staff will be coming in on the 4th to check on the dogs and spend time with those that need a little extra comfort.

Reportedly, more pets go missing on July 4th than any other day of the year.

"One way we recommend keeping them relaxed is by playing some white noise or some music in the background," said Juan Negrette with APA! "A lot of dogs are very receptive to that."

The best thing a dog owner can do is keep them indoors. Vets may also be able to recommend calming medication or supplements.

"Some people might think it's a good idea to bring them to parties or fireworks displays, but the thing is, dogs just aren't around this kind of thing all the time, so it's hard to know how they're going to react," said Negrette.

Interested residents can also host APA! dogs temporarily for a ‘sleepover’ Tuesday night. The shelter will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

For missing dogs that are found, rather than dropping them off right away at a shelter, Negrette recommended getting their microchip scanned. That can be done at veterinarian offices, some pet stores and AFD fire stations.