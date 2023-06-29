Light fireworks this July 4th with caution, AFD says

The Austin Fire Department has ruled the 4th of July weekend a no tolerance weekend. This means anyone caught using fireworks illegally within city limits will have their inventory confiscated and receive a hefty fine.

"It's just too dangerous to have them in the city. There's other places you can go to enjoy the fireworks," said AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith.

It is illegal to set off personal fireworks in the City of Austin. Smith says the Austin Fire Department has great staffing this holiday weekend and they are using that to their advantage. .

"We are going to have investigators out. It can be a citation up to $800 if you're caught with fireworks in your possession," he said.

Smith says AFD has seen fireworks be the cause of many house fires inside city limits. Even if you use fireworks in the county, Smith says it is still important to be safe because a grass fire could still break out due to the dry weather.

At American Fireworks just off of Highway 290 West, it is business as usual. Jason Smalley, the location's inventory manager, says the best part about selling is seeing new and returning customers come by to pick up their fireworks.

"It's a celebration. It's happiness that people can sit around and share a moment of independence. What better way than go out with a big bang?" he said.

With the fun comes caution. Smalley says each firework has a warning label and safety instructions that they encourage each buyer to live by.

"A lot of it's common sense, but always keep a water source around something like a water hose or bucket, five gallon bucket of water so you can safely, you know, put them out," he said.