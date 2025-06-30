Fireworks safety urged ahead of July 4th weekend

The Brief First responders are urging fireworks safety ahead of July 4th Each city has its own set of dos and don'ts Attending a fireworks show may be safer than popping them yourself



The sights, sounds, and smells of fireworks come with the beautiful way Americans celebrate Independence Day. But those big shows in the sky are often better left to the professionals.

Can you pop fireworks within the city limits?

Why you should care:

"You have the potential for those aerial devices, the ones that we all like to see; they go up, and you don't know where they're gonna land," said Captain Trevor Stokes, with Travis County ESD 2 for the Pflugerville Fire Department. "If those land on someone's house, they land in someone's backyard, they very quickly can start a fire."

While fireworks are a staple of Fourth of July festivities, each city has its own set of dos and don'ts.

"When a community makes the decision to limit certain fireworks inside the community, we need to ask our consumers to follow the law; be respectful of your neighbors," said James Fuller, National Safety Expert for TNT Fireworks.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks within city limits in most places, such as Austin, Pflugerville, or Georgetown.

"We definitely recommend you don't do them in a public street, that is illegal," said Stokes. "If you have an area that you deem safe, always have like a five-gallon bucket nearby."

Sparklers are an inexpensive alternative that can be purchased in bulk.

"Oftentimes at the city limit, you're going to be limited to sparklers, fountains, and cones," said Fuller. "So make sure you know the local law."

If you decide to go the sparkler route, make sure to wear gloves. However, Stokes said he does not recommend letting the kids use them.

"The amount of injuries that occur across the nation due to sparklers are actually pretty tragic," said Stokes. "They burn at over a thousand degrees."

You should check the law for your city to ensure you have a fun and safe 4th of July.

"If you don't follow local law, you're subjecting yourself for potential fines upwards of $2,000 per citation," said Fuller. "In addition to that, you could be compromising safety with regard to risk of wildfire or a range fire."

Stokes and Fuller both advised attending a show instead of causing one.

"The best way to view fireworks is to go to a firework show that's being put on," said Stokes. "There's a number of them throughout the area."