First look at new Texas Children’s Hospital in North Austin

article

A new hospital for children and women is opening in North Austin.

Texas Children’s Hospital revealed renderings of the new hospital that is set to open in Q1 2024. The hospital, which will be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, will add expanded pediatric, fetal, and Ob/Gyn care in the Central Texas area.

The renderings – created by design, architecture, and engineering firm, Page – give a first look at the 365,000-square-foot, 52-bed hospital.

The hospital, which will be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, will offer expanded pediatric, fetal, and Ob/Gyn care in the Central Texas area.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The hospital will include neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, operating rooms, epilepsy monitoring, sleep center, emergency center, fetal center for advanced fetal interventions and fetal surgery with a special high-risk delivery unit, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, acute care, an on-site Texas Children’s Urgent Care location and more than 1,200 free parking spaces.

Advertisement

Additionally, an adjacent 170,000 square-foot outpatient building will connect patients and families to Texas Children’s numerous subspecialties including cardiology, oncology, neurology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, fetal care, and dialysis, among many other subspecialties.

The hospital, which will be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, will offer expanded pediatric, fetal, and Ob/Gyn care in the Central Texas area.

The $485 million project is "yet another example of Texas Children's commitment to expand their expert pediatric and maternal care to more conveniently serve the families of Central Texas," Texas Children's Hospital said in a press release.

For more information, please visit texaschildrensaustin.org.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS