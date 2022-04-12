Fischer & Wieser in Fredericksburg, Texas destination for food, wine

What started in 1969 as a roadside produce stand has become a theme park of food and wine in Fredericksburg.

Fischer & Wieser is now a farmstead with a cooking school, winery, bed and breakfast, and more.

The brand is also making a global footprint with its products like jams and jellies that are shipped around the world.

COOKING SCHOOL

Fischer & Wieser’s Cooking School offers hands-on cooking classes, chef-led cooking demonstrations, private dinners and special events. All the classes, demonstrations, and dinners include instruction, demonstration, a full meal, wine, and recipes to take home.

Participants can choose from multiple menu options covering a wide range of culinary styles to suit their tastes. All menus can be customized; gluten-free and vegan options are available.

DAS PEACH HOUSE

Das Peach House is the country store where Fischer & Weiser says it all began. The building it's located in was a Lone Star Beer Warehouse constructed in 1913. Prohibition changed things and it soon became a wholesale grocery warehouse where Mark Weiser's mother worked as an accountant.

Mark purchased the historic building in 1976 and moved it to its current location as they were looking to expand the original Das Peach Haus log cabin and open a bigger store to house fresh peaches and the jams and jellies they made.

Das Peach House is still the only place where you can test every single Fischer & Weiser product.

DIETZ DISTILLERY

Dietz Distillery is the concept and dream of Dietz Fischer of Fredericksburg, Texas. He was inspired by being raised in the family business, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods.

The brand's first product is Five Judges Gin, a juniper forward, dry London style gin with hints of Rio Grande Valley citrus. They also have peach and pear brandy, an orange liqueur, seasonal eau de vie’s, and raspberry vodka. All of them made with ripe, fresh, homegrown, and locally sourced fruit.

