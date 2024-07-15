Five people arrested for kidnapping, beating, and shooting victim in Williamson County

Five people were arrested and charged after luring a 17-year-old boy outside the city limits, then later beat and shot him, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

WCSO said on July 3, a 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Detectives met with the victim who reported earlier that day that he was lured to a home in the Summerlyn Subdivision, located just outside Leander city limits. When he arrived at the home, several people attacked and beat the victim.

The victim was then taken to a secluded area outside Leander where he was shot and left there by the suspects.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Matthew Sabedra, of Georgetown. He was taken into custody on July 11, and is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Four other people were later arrested.

Three more were charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: 19-year-old Tobias Rogers, of Liberty Hill, 19-year-old Logan Humphries, of Leander, and 36-year-old Danyelle Marsh, of Round Rock.

One more suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 17-year-old Nathaniel Walker, of Round Rock.

"Our division has been actively investigating this crime since the night of the kidnapping. Our detectives have diligently pursued leads, executed search warrants, and conducted numerous interviews since the kidnapping occurred. Their unwavering dedication, reinforced by invaluable support from the US Marshals Office, sets a high standard. We are fortunate that this investigation did not result in a homicide and the victim is expected to physically recover," said Commander John Foster of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.