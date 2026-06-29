Flesh-eating screwworm outbreak escalates in West Texas; strict transport ban issued

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The Brief US cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm have reached 27, forcing Texas authorities to expand strict emergency quarantine zones in West Texas after containment lines were bypassed. Warm-blooded animals, hides, and carcasses within designated infested zones across 21 Texas counties cannot be moved without prior official inspection and clearance. The aggressive parasite burrows into live animal tissue and can be fatal, keeping a statewide disaster proclamation active as officials urge owners to check animals daily.



Federal and state agricultural officials have confirmed that the number of New World screwworm cases in the United States has reached 27, prompting Texas authorities to issue a fresh round of emergency quarantine orders to combat the flesh-eating parasite's expansion in West Texas.

According to official records, 26 of the confirmed cases are concentrated across Texas, with one domestic animal case previously identified in Lea County, New Mexico.

The newest detection, confirmed on June 27, 2026, was found in a bovine in Crockett County. The case marks the second time in less than a week that the aggressive parasite has bypassed active containment barriers in the region, forcing Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) Executive Director Dr. Lewis R. Dinges to sign an immediate emergency order expanding strict livestock movement restrictions.

Outbreak escalates in West and Central Texas

The June 27 bovine detection follows a string of rapidly evolving cases in Crockett County, where the parasite was previously found in sheep on June 20 and June 24.

In response to the latest cattle infection, Dr. Dinges issued a modified executive mandate on June 28, officially establishing Infested Zone 07.B. This new order completely replaces previous restrictions and broadens the quarantine boundaries. The expanded containment zone now heavily restricts livestock and animal transport across designated portions of five neighboring counties:

Crockett

Schleicher

Sutton

Terrell (Newly added to this zone)

Val Verde

This escalation comes just days after the TAHC scrambled to contain a separate geographic expansion along the South Texas border. On June 26, officials established Infested Zone 10 covering parts of Jim Hogg, Starr, and Zapata counties after a bovine tested positive in Jim Hogg County.

There is currently a quarantine in place due to an established New World Screwworm Infested Zone in parts of the following Texas counties: Bandera, Coke, Crockett, Edwards, Gillespie, Jim Hogg, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Medina, Pecos, Schleicher, Starr, Sutton, Terrell, Tom Green, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Zapata, Zavala.

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Strict Quarantine Controls Enforced

State agricultural officials emphasize that localized quarantines and strict movement restrictions are actively enforced across parts of 21 Texas counties.

Under the active TAHC emergency mandates, no warm-blooded animals located within these designated infested zones can be moved outside the quarantine borders without prior official authorization. Hides, carcasses, and animal parts capable of hosting the larvae are also barred from transport until they are physically inspected, treated, and cleared by a commission representative. Unauthorized movement remains subject to administrative penalties and criminal prosecution.

Agricultural Threat

The New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is considered a severe threat to livestock, exotic livestock, and wildlife. The parasitic fly targets open wounds, even minor abrasions, castration sites, or tick bites, to deposit eggs. The hatched larvae burrow into live tissue, causing a painful condition known as myiasis, which can be fatal if untreated.

Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide disaster proclamation, originally issued on January 29, 2026, and updated on June 5, remains actively in effect to facilitate rapid resource deployment through the State Emergency Operations Center.

Livestock and pet owners are urged to inspect animals daily. Suspected cases must be reported immediately to the TAHC at 512-719-0700.