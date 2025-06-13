Expand / Collapse search

Flooding in Central Texas: Comal River still closed Friday

Published  June 13, 2025 1:28pm CDT
New Braunfels
Comal River still closed due to flooding

San Antonio officials say the number of deaths from flash flooding has risen to 11, and that could go up as some people are still missing. The Comal River in New Braunfels was closed again for tubing

The Brief

    • Access to the Comal River is still closed Friday
    • City officials say increased river flow, water clarity issues and hidden submerged debris have prompted the continued closure
    • Conditions will be re-evaluated on Saturday morning to see if recreation activities can resume

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - River access to the Comal River is still closed as of Friday following heavy rains this week.

Comal River closed June 13

What we know:

The city of New Braunfels says that increased river flow, water clarity issues and hidden submerged debris have prompted the continued closure.

Conditions will be re-evaluated again on Saturday morning (June 14) to determine if recreation activities can resume.

At one point following the rains, the Comal River was flowing at more than 1800 cubic feet per second. For reference, one cubic foot per second is about 7.48 gallons per second, or 448.8 gallons per minute.

Flooding in Comal County

Heavy overnight rains in Comal County have caused flooding, including in the Comal River. (Video courtesy: Comal County)

Guadalupe River access

What we know:

The city says that normal recreation activities can resume on the Guadalupe River.

Anyone choosing to do so is encouraged to wear a life vest.

Road closures in New Braunfels on June 13

Dig deeper:

According to the city's road closures map, there are currently three road blocks in place due to flooding as of 1 p.m. June 13:

  • River Road between Rock Street and Loop 337
  • River Road at Rock Street
  • River Road between Lakeview Boulevard and Rock Street

These are full closures, according to the map.

More rain on the way?

Austin weather: More rain ahead?

Austin weather: More rain ahead?

Zack Shields talks about rain chances and more in his full forecast.

What's next:

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon (June 13), with that increasing to 30 percent for Saturday, June 14 after 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, will also see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and then a break until Juneteenth.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the City of New Braunfels and the National Weather Service, and previous reporting.

