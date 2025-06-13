Flooding in Central Texas: Comal River still closed Friday

The Brief Access to the Comal River is still closed Friday City officials say increased river flow, water clarity issues and hidden submerged debris have prompted the continued closure Conditions will be re-evaluated on Saturday morning to see if recreation activities can resume



River access to the Comal River is still closed as of Friday following heavy rains this week.

Comal River closed June 13

What we know:

The city of New Braunfels says that increased river flow, water clarity issues and hidden submerged debris have prompted the continued closure.

Conditions will be re-evaluated again on Saturday morning (June 14) to determine if recreation activities can resume.

At one point following the rains, the Comal River was flowing at more than 1800 cubic feet per second. For reference, one cubic foot per second is about 7.48 gallons per second, or 448.8 gallons per minute.

Guadalupe River access

What we know:

The city says that normal recreation activities can resume on the Guadalupe River.

Anyone choosing to do so is encouraged to wear a life vest.

Road closures in New Braunfels on June 13

Dig deeper:

According to the city's road closures map, there are currently three road blocks in place due to flooding as of 1 p.m. June 13:

River Road between Rock Street and Loop 337

River Road at Rock Street

River Road between Lakeview Boulevard and Rock Street

These are full closures, according to the map.

More rain on the way?

What's next:

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon (June 13), with that increasing to 30 percent for Saturday, June 14 after 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, will also see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and then a break until Juneteenth.