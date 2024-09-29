Florence ISD cancels classes Monday due to no water

The Brief Florence ISD canceled classes for Monday City of Florence still working on repairs to water line on FM 970 Boil water notice will be in effect when water comes back on



Ongoing water main repairs in Florence have led to Florence ISD canceling classes for Monday.

The city of Florence recently began general upgrades and maintenance to the main water line on FM 970, which leads to Florence Middle and Florence High. However, "unforeseen complications occurred," says the city, and despite repairs, those complications continued.

The city said on Sunday morning that its water engineer, contractors and city crews are working to rectify the situation and have been over the last 72 hours, but a "lasting solution" will require those on FM 970 to be without water until Monday afternoon or evening.

As of 4:52 p.m. on Sept. 29, the city said the construction "is going as planned with slow and steady progress" and warned residents in the area that there will be a boil water notice until further notice when the water comes back on.

The city says it has coordinated with Williamson County officials and local emergency services to provide water for drinking and flushing to impacted residents. Water is being distributed at the Florence Fire Department at 301 S. Patterson.

Affected agricultural customers can also receive bulk water there for their needs.

Florence ISD says it expects to be able to resume normal operations on Tuesday, but if that does not appear to be possible, the district will make an announcement Monday.