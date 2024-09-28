Hutto's Texas State Technical College sees growing number of women enrolling

The Brief Texas State Technical College in Hutto is seeing increased interest in trade programs from women TSTC's HVAC program welcomes 4 women to program this year



The number of women interested in trade schools is rising, especially at the Texas State Technical College in Hutto.

For Charli Wright, girl power comes in whatever shape she can fuse.

"There's just something about being able to melt and bend metal, and yeah, it just took off from there, and I've been doing it for 43 years now," said Wright.

Wright has found what sets her soul on fire. She’s a former welder-turned teacher.

"Starting off it was tough because you would go in some place, and yeah, you were the only female there except for the women in the office," said Wright. "It’s a little tough."

She passes the torch to the next generation of female welders at TSTC.

"I have a little issue where I want it to be perfect, and so I feel like this is more of my thing cause I know I can’t sit down and stay still, I have to be in movement," said Sonia Andrade, one of eight females in this year’s welding class, which has about 85 total students.

"I feel like the idea of being surrounded by a lot of other males is very intimidating for some women, and it was at first, but I feel like I just kind of got comfortable with it," said Andrade.

In the school's HVAC program, interest from women is also heating up. This year they're welcoming four to the program.

"It's been kind of rare for us to have even a woman enrolled," said Jayme Palady, the HVAC instructor at TSTC.

It doesn’t mean they aren’t wanted though.

"They’re just begging me to train some women, and they want to hire them as soon as they possibly can," said Palady.

Because at the end of the day, it’s the character of the person behind the mask, that makes them fit for the job.

"Give it a shot," said Wright. "If you have the drive, you’ll come in here and succeed."

Wright added that women tend to have better fine motor skills and precision than their male counterparts, which makes them excellent welders.