Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month.

APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of Research Boulevard.

The food truck trailer was later located by APD detectives after an investigation, and the suspect had altered it to hide its original design, police say. The stolen Dodge Ram 3500 dually heavy-duty pickup that was used to steal the trailer was also recovered.

Around the time of the food truck theft, surveillance video captured images of the suspect entering a convenience store, shoplifting some items, and then leaving in the stolen pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a Black male, over 6 feet tall with a thin build and bald. The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

(Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.