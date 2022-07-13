Former Army soldier gets 2 years in prison for 2021 assault on law enforcement

A former US Army soldier has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for assault on law enforcement officers stemming from an incident in February 2021.

According to court paperwork, 29-year-old Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus became intoxicated and got into an argument with several people inside the barracks at Fort Hood on Feb. 6, 2021.

The argument then continued outside when Davila-DeJesus pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and shot in the direction of a soldier who had retreated back into the barracks because he feared for his life. The US Attorney's Office says others at the scene managed to subdue and disarm Davila-DeJesus.

While he was being transported to the police station, Davila-DeJesus struck one officer and spit in the face of another, and continued to repeatedly kick the back door of the patrol vehicle, says the US Attorney's Office.

In March, he pled guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.