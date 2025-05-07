Former AISD elementary teacher had 365K-plus files of child sex abuse: officials

article

The Brief A former Baranoff Elementary teacher has been indicted by an Austin federal grand jury on charges related to child sexual assault material. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Court paperwork shows investigators found 365,797 images of child sexual abuse material on seized devices from his home.



A federal grand jury in Austin has returned an indictment charging a former Austin elementary school teacher with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Carl David Innmon is accused of downloading multiple batches of downloads between Dec. 29, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2025.

There were 126 files that showed an image of a child engaging in sexual conduct or sexual performance.

The children in three of the downloaded files include an infant and two girls between the ages of four and seven.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Innmon's home. A forensic analysis of his smartphone, laptop and portable hard drive revealed 365,797 files of child sexual abuse material, according to the court documents.

Innmon is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Innmon was a 5th grade teacher at Baranoff Elementary.

As of last check, Innmon was out of jail after posting bond. A stipulation of the bond is that he has no contact with minors, and he is to stay away from places minors are known to frequent. He is also not allowed to have access to the internet.

Federal court documents also say Innmon was in possession of AI-generated child pornography.

Investigators say Innmon's devices "contained a large quantity of real images depicting students in a classroom. Some of those images were allegedly placed in an AI generator, de-clothing the students."

With assistance from the Austin Independent School District and AISD Police, a Texas Department of Public Safety (TX DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agent was able to positively identify the students depicted in the images and their ages.

The children were allegedly identified as students of Innmon's.