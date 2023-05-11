Former Austin teacher sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Colombia

A former Austin teacher has been sentenced for paying for sex with minor girls in Colombia.

41-year-old Michael Wayne Roberts, who officials say was a teacher within the Austin Independent School District, was sentenced to seven years in prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. He will also serve 10 years supervised release after finishing his prison sentence.

According to court documents, Roberts was living in Colombia when he paid for sex with three Colombian girls between 13 and 15 on multiple occasions between Dec. 2020 and June 2021.

He was arrested last September and has remained in federal custody. Roberts pled guilty in February.

In addition to prison and supervised release, Roberts has also been ordered to pay $147,844.51 in restitution to the victims and register as a sex offender.

