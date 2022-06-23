Former El Paso police officer sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug conspiracy

A former El Paso police officer was sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in a conspiracy to maintain a drug-involved premise, says the US Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Monica Garcia conspired with her stepfather Fred Saenz to use his residence to distribute cocaine. Agents determined that Saenz was using his home and a separate stash location to store and distribute cocaine.

In August 2021, Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to maintain a drug-involved premise.

Garcia used her position as an El Paso police officer to provide information that helped Saenz avoid detection by law enforcement while he distributed cocaine, says court documents. Her activities included conducting countersurveillance and running license plate registrations to identify undercover police vehicles near the residence and stash house.

On Nov. 10, 2020, agents seized $14,405 from Saenz’s residence and 1.2 kilograms of cocaine from a stash house he used. During the investigation undercover agents bought quantities of cocaine from Saenz at his residence, says court documents.

In July 2021, Saenz pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine. In November 2021, Saenz was sentenced to 42 months in prison and ordered to forfeit $14,405 derived from the drug conspiracy.