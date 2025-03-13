Former Texas high school athletic trainer gets prison time for possessing child sexual abuse material

article

The Brief A former Lake Belton High School athletic trainer was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Thursday. He was convicted of possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors. Students recorded him watching the material through his office window.



A Moody, Texas man who worked as a high school athletic trainer was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors.

What we know:

According to court documents, Trevor Swift, 57, was employed as an athletic trainer at Lake Belton High School in May 2022 when students, through his office window, saw him viewing images depicting child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

Students recorded Swift’s activities and reported his conduct to administrators.

Swift admitted to Temple Police Department investigators that he had viewed sexually explicit images but said they were of adult males and females.

He was dismissed from campus and placed on administrative leave.

It is unclear how long he was employed at Lake Belton High School.

The investigation

Timeline:

The investigation included the seizure of an SD memory card from Swift’s office at the high school, which revealed explicit images depicting prepubescent and pubescent children—males and females as young as five years of age or younger—engaged in sexual acts.

Swift was arrested on May 26, 2022.

In June 2022, Swift was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of possessing child pornography.

In November 2022, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) added Swift to the state’s Do Not Hire Registry as "not eligible for hire."

Swift was convicted in a bench trial on July 31, 2024, after multiple trial delays.

The FBI and the Temple Police Department investigated the case.