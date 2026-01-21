"Thankful to the jury": Former Uvalde CISD officer speaks for first time after ‘not guilty’ verdict

The Brief Former officer Adrian Gonzales spoke publicly for the first time after being found not guilty on all counts related to the Robb Elementary shooting. Gonzales thanked God and the jury for their verdict during a press conference but declined to offer a statement to the victims' families. The "not guilty" verdict ends a 10-day trial that revisited the 70-minute delay in police response and featured emotional testimony from survivors.



Gonzales Breaks Silence

"First things first, I want to start by thanking God for this, my family and my wife, and these guys right here. He put them in my path, you know, and I’m just thankful for that. Thank you to the jury for considering all the evidence and making that verdict."

A reporter asked Gonzales if there was anything he would like to say to the families. To which Gonzales responded with, "No, not right now."

Gonzales then stepped back and allowed his attorneys to continue speaking at the press conference.

Trial Highlights: 10 days of testimony

After nine days of testimony from 36 witnesses and a trial that reignited the painful memories of the May 2022 Robb Elementary School massacre, Gonzales remained stoic throughout most of the proceedings. However, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, he appeared to wipe away tears for the first time as a medical examiner and Dr. Cherie Hauptmeier detailed the horrific wounds sustained by the children.

Gonzales ultimately declined to testify in his own defense before his legal team rested their case on Tuesday, just one day before the not guilty verdict,

Key moments that shaped the trial included:

Survivor Testimony: Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher in classroom 111, gave testimony about playing dead to survive while all of his students were killed. Another teacher, Elsa Avila, recalled the moment she was shot and how her fourth-grade students tried to comfort her.

The Training Conflict: Retired Dallas officer Michael Witzgall, who trained Gonzales, testified that the goal of training is to keep a gunman moving away from "soft targets" like schools. The defense countered that charging in alone would have put officers at a "higher risk."

Bodycam Evidence: Jurors were shown body camera footage from various officers, providing a first-person view of the 70-minute delay before the tactical team finally breached the classroom.

Emotional Outbursts: The trial was twice threatened by a mistrial. Once due to a "discrepancy" in a teacher's testimony, and again after the sister of a victim was escorted out following an emotional outburst in the galley.

