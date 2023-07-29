Roads at Fort Cavazos closed due to wildfire smoke

Fort Cavazos officials have closed West Range Road as crews continue to battle fires in the area.

The Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services has closed West Range Road between Elijah and Manning Mountain Roads due to heavy smoke from the nearby fires.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Fire crews continue to battle fires in the installation's training range areas. Fires have spread approximately 475 acres over the past several hours.

RELATED: AFD battles brush fire near busy southwest Austin intersection

The fires will continue to be monitored overnight. Currently, there is no immediate threat to life or property.