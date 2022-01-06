Fosters needed for 50 dogs due to APA! staff shortage from COVID

Are you able to foster a dog or two?

Austin Pets Alive! is currently experiencing an emergency situation due to staffing shortages. The animal shelter says it is experiencing a major staff shortage because of COVID.

The animal shelter says it is unable to care for the number of dogs it currently has. APA! says it needs to find foster homes for 50 dogs until their staffing levels can return to normal.

The dogs would need to be picked up via contactless pick-up this week.

Both new and existing fosters are encouraged to help if they can, according to APA!. Anyone who can help foster a dog but is not already an approved foster with APA! is asked to fill out the foster application.

Can you help? Austin Pets Alive! says it needs to find foster homes for 50 dogs until their staffing levels can return to normal.

This week, record numbers showed 1 in 3 tests are positive for COVID-19 in Central Texas. The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet.

