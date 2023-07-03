From fireworks and parades to live music and hot dogs, there are plenty of Fourth of July celebrations in the Austin area this year. Here are a few of our favorite events for the holiday.

Round Rock Fourth of July - 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Celebrations abound in Round Rock on Independence Day! Watch the annual parade downtown in the morning, featuring a vivid assortment of inflatables, floats and more. Stick around for Frontier Days at noon, which will bring carnival rides, live music, pig races, a pepper eating contest and even more family fun. A fireworks show will begin after dark. Admission is free, and more information and a full schedule are available at roundrocktexas.gov.

Head down to Vic Mathias Auditorium Shores for an exhilarating evening of live music and fireworks. Accompanied by a beer garden, food trucks and beautiful views of Austin's skyline, this free event is open to all. More information along with a performance lineup are available at austinsymphony.org.

Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic brings a stacked lineup of live music to Q2 Stadium! The Austin tradition, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, promises a fun-filled afternoon along with a fireworks show. Tickets are available for purchase at q2stadium.com.

Swing by Mohawk for the first annual 'Hawk Dawg Hot Dog Eating Contest and Concert! Celebrate with live music throughout the afternoon, and witness the wiener-wolfing contest in between sets. Frankfurter fans can sign up to compete here, and event tickets are available for purchase at prekindle.com.

Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Celebration - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Join in on an afternoon of family fun at the Hill Country Galleria's annual Independence Day Festival. Live music, fair rides and water games will be available, and there will be free face painting for kids as well! Additionally, attendees can shop and peruse among a selection of over 40 vendors and 20 eateries. Admissions and parking are free, and a full schedule is available at hillcountrygalleria.com.

All are welcome at the West Lake Hills July Fourth Parade! Enjoy live music and free food, along with costume contests for both people and their furry friends. Attendance is free, and more information is available at westlakechamber.com.

Fourth of July throughout the Hill Country

Looking for an independence day celebration outside of Austin's city limits? Check out the parades in Lakeway, Hutto, Lago Vista, Wells Branch and Taylor. Georgetown will also celebrate with a parade as well as a grass-lined park concert, Pflugerville plans on partnering with Typhoon Texas for a fireworks show, and Buda residents can celebrate with a bike parade, cornhole, vendors and more at Red, White, and Buda.