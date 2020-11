The Austin Veterans Arts Festival helps veterans heal through art and for founder and Vietnam combat veteran Glenn Towery it's an important event to give back to those who've sacrificed to protect our country and our freedoms.

AVAFest says its mission is to help enlighten the community on the issues surrounding veterans physically, mentally, and emotionally by using art as a healing vehicle.

For more information about the event, you can go here.

__

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 CARE FORCE