FOX 7 Care Force: New law could help veterans dealing with PTSD
AUSTIN, Texas - A new law could be a huge help for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress.
The PAWS Act will have the VA start a five-year pilot program to provide service dogs to veterans with PTSD.
FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke to Terri Gunn Stringer from Patriot Paws, an organization that trains and gives service dogs to disabled veterans, about the law.
