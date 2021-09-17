FOX 7 Care Force: New law could help veterans dealing with PTSD

A new law could be a huge help for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress.

The PAWS Act will have the VA start a five-year pilot program to provide service dogs to veterans with PTSD.

FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke to Terri Gunn Stringer from Patriot Paws, an organization that trains and gives service dogs to disabled veterans, about the law.

