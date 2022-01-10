FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott releases campaign spots ahead of Texas primaries

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially announced his reelection campaign over the weekend. He is facing seven Republican challengers in the primary, including former Texas GOP Chair Allen West and former State Senator Don Huffines of Dallas.

The primary election will take place on March 1, 2022.

The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to talk about Abbott beginning his reelection campaign by touting his successes at the border.

