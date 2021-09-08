Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's agenda for third special session

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Katie Naranjo with the Travis County Democratic Party talk about Abbott's agenda for the third special session.

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a third special legislative session. The special session will begin on Sept. 20.

Abbott identified 5 agenda items for the third special legislative session in his proclamation, including tackling redistricting, setting restrictions on transgender student-athletes, and allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds amid the ongoing pandemic

