FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's agenda for third special session

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a third special legislative session. The special session will begin on Sept. 20.

Abbott identified 5 agenda items for the third special legislative session in his proclamation, including tackling redistricting, setting restrictions on transgender student-athletes, and allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds amid the ongoing pandemic.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Katie Naranjo with the Travis County Democratic Party talk about Abbott's agenda for the third special session.

