FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's agenda for third special session
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a third special legislative session. The special session will begin on Sept. 20.
Abbott identified 5 agenda items for the third special legislative session in his proclamation, including tackling redistricting, setting restrictions on transgender student-athletes, and allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds amid the ongoing pandemic.
Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Katie Naranjo with the Travis County Democratic Party talk about Abbott's agenda for the third special session.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement