FOX 7 Discussion: Abortion providers suing to stop SB 8

Abortion providers are suing to stop Senate Bill 8, or the controversial "heartbeat bill," which is set to take effect in September.

The Texas law would ban abortion, with exceptions for medical emergencies, as early as six weeks for some women. The law would also allow private citizens to sue abortion providers and others who help someone get an abortion.

Dr. Bhavik Kumar with Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss the controversial law and what's being done to block it.



