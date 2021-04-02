FOX 7 Discussion: Attack at the U.S. Capitol

An attack outside of the U.S. Capitol killed one Capitol police officer and injured another Friday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man rammed a car into the officers and a barricade. Police then shot and killed him when he got out and charged at them with a knife.

This attack comes less than three months after the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Security and threat management expert Spencer Coursen joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss this latest incident. Coursen is also the author of the book "The Safety Trap."

